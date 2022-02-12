Walker hit from deep to get Colorado within a point, but Braden Carlson answered for the Utes with a layup. Barthelemy and Walker each hit two free throws to put Colorado in front, 66-65, but Worster answered with a layup to give Utah the lead one final time. Walker scored three consecutive layups and turned the third one into a three-point play to give the Buffaloes a 73-67 lead.
Walker finished with a double-double, combining 22 points with 13 rebounds to lead Colorado (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12). Evan Battey contributed 16 points and Barthelemy and da Silva each added 14.
Carlson had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead Utah (9-16, 2-13). Anthony finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Madsen added 14 points and Worster contributed 12.
Colorado travels to Oregon State Tuesday. Utah plays at Stanford Thursday.
