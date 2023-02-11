Walker has 15, Alcorn State knocks off Bethune-Cookman 76-74

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Oddyst Walker scored 15 points as Alcorn State beat Bethune-Cookman 76-74 on Saturday night.
Kevin Davis finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-16, 5-7). Joe French added 17 points for Bethune-Cookman. In addition, Marcus Garrett had 12 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Monday. Alcorn State visits Florida A&M while Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.