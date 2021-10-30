Alexander scored on another 3-yard run early in the final period and, following a Cal Poly fumble on the kickoff, Alexander connected with Darien Chase for a 12-yard TD on first down for a 35-14 lead. Walker’s 25-yard TD run with 6:08 left in the game capped the scoring for the Vikings.
Alexander completed 22 of 36 passes for 198 yards with two interceptions for PSU. Beau Kelly had eight catches for 101 yards.
Brasch was 19-of-33 passing for 287 yards with two TDs and three picks for Cal Poly. Coleman caught three passes for 140 yards.
