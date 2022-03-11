Michael Forrest had 16 points for the Owls (19-14), the No. 3 seed in the East. Johnell Davis added 12 points, while Alijah Martin pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.
UAB advances to play the East’s top seed Middle Tennessee in the semifinals on Friday.
