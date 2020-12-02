RaiQuan Gray had four of Florida State’s 12 steals. The Seminoles forced UNF into 24 turnovers and had a 42-27 edge on rebounds.
Carter Hendrickson, who averaged 17.3 points in UNF’s first three games, did not play.
BIG PICTURE
North Florida: UNF fell behind early and trailed by double figures much of the night. The Ospreys are now 0-21 all-time against ACC schools, including losses at NC State and Miami in November.
Florida State: The Seminoles showed off their depth, using 12 players — with 11 of them scoring a point. The Seminoles’ reserves contributed 33 points.
UP NEXT
North Florida: at High Point on Saturday.
Florida State: hosts Indiana on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.