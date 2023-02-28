Walker leads Michigan State against Nebraska

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -3.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Tyson Walker scored 31 points in Michigan State’s 112-106 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers are 11-3 on their home court. Nebraska allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 9-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan State scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 12.6 points. Derrick Walker is shooting 55.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Tyson Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

