Walker leads Michigan State against No. 23 Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -2.5; over/under is 126 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State takes on the No. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Tyson Walker scored 30 points in Michigan State’s 64-63 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 at home. Michigan State is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 10.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Paul Mulcahy is averaging 8.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

