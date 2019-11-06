Riddle had career-high 17 points with seven rebounds, Tyzhaun Claude added 13 points and 11 rebounds in his collegiate debut and James Baker added a career-high 20 points.
Josh Sharkey had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs. Robert Allen added 17 points and three blocks. Brandon Austin had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.