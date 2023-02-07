Walker leads No. 2 Houston against Tulsa after 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston’s 81-65 victory against the Temple Owls. The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-10 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 2-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Walker is shooting 48.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Sam Griffin is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article