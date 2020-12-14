Ali missed a layup but Lewis Djonkam grabbed the offensive rebound and made two free throws.
Going for the typing 3-pointer, Bennett Mohn put up a shot from the left corner but Jeffers knocked it down. The Lancers came up with the loose ball but couldn’t get up a shot.
It was the first Big South Conference matchup of the season for both teams, who will play again Tuesday night.
Dravon Mangum had 14 points for Radford (2-4) and Ali added 12.
Juan Munoz scored a career-high 29 points for the Lancers (1-4).
