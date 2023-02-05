Walker leads Texas Southern against Bethune-Cookman after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-16, 3-7 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after John Walker III scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 76-69 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers. The Tigers have gone 4-6 at home. Texas Southern is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC shooting 35.9% from deep. Marcus Garrett leads the Wildcats shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 11.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Garrett is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

