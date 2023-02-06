Walker leads Texas Southern against Bethune-Cookman after 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-16, 3-7 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -8.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after John Walker III scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 76-69 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 at home. Texas Southern has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is averaging 15.3 points for the Tigers. Walker is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Marcus Garrett is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

