Walker leads Texas Southern against Bethune-Cookman after 26-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-16, 3-7 SWAC)
The Tigers have gone 4-6 at home. Texas Southern has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
The Wildcats are 5-5 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.
The Tigers and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is averaging 15.3 points for the Tigers. Walker is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.
Marcus Garrett is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.
Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.