Walker leads UAB against Charlotte after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 92-66 victory against the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 in home games. UAB has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 49ers are 2-1 in road games. Charlotte ranks third in C-USA shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The Blazers and 49ers meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 24.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Aly Khalifa is averaging 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article