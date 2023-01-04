Walker leads UAB against Florida Atlantic after 31-point game

UAB Blazers (12-2, 3-0 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-1, 2-0 C-USA)
The Blazers are 3-0 against C-USA opponents. UAB is eighth in C-USA allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.
Walker is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.
Blazers: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.