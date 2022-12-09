Walker leads UAB against West Virginia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UAB Blazers (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Jordan Walker scored 30 points in UAB’s 76-68 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars. The Mountaineers are 4-0 in home games. West Virginia has a 7-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blazers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. UAB ranks sixth in C-USA shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Mountaineers. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for West Virginia.

Walker is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for UAB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

