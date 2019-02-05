KENT, Ohio — Jaylin Walker sank four free throws in the final 22 seconds and finished with 27 points and Kent State held off Miami (Ohio) 70-67 on Tuesday night.

Walker made 13 of 14 free throws and added nine rebounds for the Golden Flashes (17-5, 6-3 Mid-American Conference) in a game where the final 15 points came from the foul line.

Jalen Adaway hit a 3-pointer with 5:11 left to play to give the RedHawks (12-11, 4-6) a 61-59 lead. It was Miami’s last basket. Akiean Frederick scored the last bucket for Kent State with 4:17 remaining to knot the score at 61. The RedHawks nailed six straight free throws in a 56-second span to take a 67-64 lead with 1:38 to go. But Jaylen Avery sank two from the foul line with 1:14 left and Walker added four more to preserve the win.

Frederick tallied 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Antonio Williams scored 11. Kent State improved to 8-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.

Nike Sibande topped the RedHawks with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.