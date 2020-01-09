Djimon Henson, the Eagles’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, scored only five points on 0-of-12 shooting.

Cam Williams scored a season-high 25 points for the Cougars (4-12, 1-2). Tyresse Williford added 15 points and seven rebounds. Zeke Moore had 14 points and three blocks.

Morehead State plays Eastern Illinois at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.

