Walker, No. 3 Houston rally for a 75-69 win over Cincinnati

HOUSTON — Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday.
Houston has won at least 20 games in eight straight seasons under coach Kelvin Sampson. The Cougars shot 57% but were just 5 of 17 on 3-pointers.
Landers Nolley II had 24 points, including 6 3-pointers. Vicktor Lakhin added 15 points, and David DeJulius had 14 points and nine assists for Cincinnati (14-8, 5-4). The Bearcats shot 44%, including 11 of 27 on 3-pointers.
Trailing 60-49 with 11½ minutes remaining, the Cougars used a 20-4 run to take a five-point lead — capped by a Roberts dunk with 2:49 remaining. But the Bearcats responded with five straight points to tie it at 69 on a 3-pointer by DeJulius with 1:19 left.
Houston answered with a step-back jumper from Shead with 47 seconds to give the Cougars a two-point lead.
After Cincinnati was whistled for a shot clock violation, Shead made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put Houston up 73-69. On the other end, Lakhin was whistled for goaltending with five seconds left.
Cincinnati used a 16-0 run to jump out to a 19-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Jeremiah Davenport with 13 minutes remaining. It was the largest deficit for Houston this season. The Bearcats took a 43-36 lead into the half on a halfcourt 3 by Mika Adams-Woods at the buzzer.
The Bearcats struggled in the second half, shooting 30% and making just 3 of 15 3-point attempts.
Houston outrebounded Cincinnati 35-27 and held a 42-28 advantage in points in the paint.
BIG PICTURE
Cincinnati: The Bearcats missed a chance at a marquee win. Cincinnati last beat a top 3-ranked team on March 9, 2012 (No. 2 Syracuse, 71-68).
Houston: The Cougars have not lost consecutive home games since January 2017. … Houston has won eight straight over the Bearcats. … Houston’s struggles from the free-throw line continued, finishing 10 of 16.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Hosts Tulsa on Wednesday.
Houston: At Wichita State on Thursday.
