Out of the break, Bryce McGowens had a dunk, Walker made a pair of fouls shots and followed with a three-point play and the Cornhuskers (2-2) led 48-38.
Austin Smellie made two foul shots for the Bengals, but Lat Mayen followed with a 3, McGowens with a jump shot and Kobe Webster’s three-point play made it 55-40 with 13:01 left to play. Nebraska was up up double digits the rest of the way.
Robert Ford III scored 13 points for Idaho State (1-3), Smellie 12 and Tarik Cool 10.
Friday’s matchup was the second between the two programs, and first since a 98-72 Husker win on Dec. 3, 1994. Nebraska is 29-8 all-time against the Big Sky Conference.
