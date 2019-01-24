MOREHEAD, Ky. — Jordan Walker scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 67-61 on Thursday night for the Eagles’ fourth straight victory.

Lamontray Harris added 12 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season and Malek Green scored 11 points for Morehead State (8-12, 4-3 Ohio Valley).

Jr. Clay scored a career-high 26 points with three 3-pointers and five assists with Micaiah Henry adding 12 points and Courtney Alexander 11 rebounds with six points for Tennessee Tech (6-14, 2-5), which lost its third in a row.

An 11-0 run gave Morehead State the lead for good at 18-12 and the Eagles were up by eight at halftime after a 3-pointer by Green. A 10-2 run to open the second half increased the lead to 16 before Tennessee Tech cut it to three with 4½ minutes left following a 7-0 surge. From there, Morehead State made 9 of 12 free throws to hold off the Golden Eagles.

