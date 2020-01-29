Ryan Daly had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Hawks (4-17, 0-8). Rahmir Moore added 14 points. Cameron Brown had 12 points.
UMass matches up against Davidson on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s plays Saint Louis at home on Saturday.
