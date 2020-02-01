Parker Stewart grabbed eight rebounds and tied his career high with 33 points for the Skyhawks (6-15, 2-8), who made just 5 of 21 from long distance (26%). Quinton Dove made 11 of 15 free throws and scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Derek Hawthorne Jr. added 18 points with four steals.

Morehead State plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Thursday. UT Martin faces Tennessee Tech at home on Thursday.

