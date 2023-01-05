Walker scores 23, No. 2 Houston crushes SMU 87-53

HOUSTON — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and No. 2 Houston used a big first half to beat SMU 87-53 on Thursday night.
J’Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Tramon Mark and Terrance Arceneaux both scored 10 points for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-pointers. Houston outrebounded SMU 54-26 and held a 35-6 advantage in points in the paint.
Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Mustangs shot 31%, including 3 of 20 on 3-pointers.
SMU took a 2-0 lead on a jumper by Odigie before Houston dominated from there, scoring the next 24 points over the next seven minutes to take a 24-2 lead on a dunk by Ja’Vier Francis with 12 1/2 minutes remaining. Walker had 11 points during the run.
BIG PICTURE
SMU: The Mustangs fell to 0-3 against Top 25 opponents this season. … After making its first shot, SMU missed eight straight shots and committed four turnovers while Houston was on the game-deciding run. The Mustangs shot 28% in the first half.
Houston: The Cougars dominated in every aspect of the game, scoring 21 points off 11 SMU turnovers and holding a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint. … The Cougars dished out 17 assists on 31 made field goals. … Houston has won six straight against SMU in Houston.
UP NEXT
SMU: Travels to Central Florida on Sunday.
Houston: Travels to Cincinnati on Sunday.