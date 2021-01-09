Quirin Emanga added 14 points for Northeastern (5-5, 4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jason Strong added 11 points. Jahmyl Telfort had nine rebounds, four assists and seven points.
Northeastern posted a season-high 15 3-pointers. Walker was 7-for-13 behind the arc.
Tareq Coburn had 15 points for the Pride (6-5, 2-2). Jalen Ray added 14 points. Caleb Burgess had 10 points. Isaac Kante had 8 points and 15 rebounds.
Northeastern defeated Hofstra 81-78 Thursday.
