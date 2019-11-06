Tyron Brewer led the Lions with 17 points.

The Lions committed 21 turnovers and Tulane had only 12, which led to the Green Wave’s 29-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Tulane plays Jackson State at home on Tuesday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Xavier (LA) at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD