Walker scores 30 in UAB's win over Georgia, 87-73

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jordan “Jelly” Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half when UAB ran away from Georgia for a 87-73 win on Tuesday in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket.
Justin Hill led Georgia (4-2) with 17 points with Kario Oquendo adding 12 and Braelen Bridges 10.
The Blazers (4-1) trailed by a point at halftime but the Bulldogs missed their first eight shots of second half and UAB built a seven-point lead with a 10-0 run that Walker finished with a 3-pointer. A Walker jumper and 3-pointer made it a double-digit lead which Buffen extended to 16 with seven straight points.
UAB enjoyed a 23-3 advantage on points off turnovers and scored 52 points in the paint.
Both teams shot over 50% in the first half with Georgia holding a slender lead through much of it before the teams exchanged the lead four times in the last two minutes. The Bulldogs led 42-41 at the break on Hill’s drive in the final seconds.
UAB was a little under its average of 92 points per game but its total was 23 points more than Georgia had been giving up.
