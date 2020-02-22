The Seminoles (23-4, 13-3) also threw out some zone looks to get the Wolfpack off stride early in the second half, helping them quickly erase the 32-27 deficit and go ahead for good with about 13 1/2 minutes left.

AD

Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (17-10, 8-8), which was trying to follow its lopsided home win against No. 6 Duke on Wednesday with another big one to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. But the Wolfpack shot 40% after halftime and couldn’t get to the line with the same first-half frequency, a combination that turned scoring into a tougher test as FSU asserted control.

AD

The frustration built for the Wolfpack, so much that coach Kevin Keatts picked up a technical foul with 9:21 left after Markell Johnson couldn’t draw a whistle on a drive.

Johnson, who had a career-high 28 points against Duke, finished with seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

AD

BIG PICTURE

FSU: The Seminoles handled the halftime deficit with composure. They shot 44% after the break, though they made 10 of their first 17 shots to take a 57-48 lead on Trent Forrest’s basket in the lane. They were up big on the boards for much of the second half before finishing the half with a 23-17 advantage. Walker helped, too, by scoring 10 points in the first 5 minutes of the second half. He was limited to 6 first-half minutes after picking up two fouls.

N.C. State: This week has been all about improving the tournament resume, with Keatts describing the doubleheader with Duke and FSU as a big opportunity for his Wolfpack. N.C. State helped itself immensely with Wednesday’s 22-point rout of the Blue Devils, pushing them to No. 51 in the NET rankings as of Saturday with five Quadrant 1 wins. But with only one more Quadrant 1 game left on the schedule, N.C. State could have helped itself by getting this one, too.

AD

AD

UP NEXT

FSU: The Seminoles host No. 11 Louisville on Monday with a chance to sweep the Cardinals after winning on the road on Jan. 4.

N.C. State: North Carolina hosts the Wolfpack on Tuesday, with N.C. State looking to avenge a home loss to the rival Tar Heels on Jan. 27.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap