The seventh-seeded Tribe (7-10) led 28-25 at halftime. Their upset bid came to a screeching end when the Huskies took control going on a 19-4 run in the first seven minutes after the break.
Coleman Stucke and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 13 for Northeastern.
Luke Loewe scored 18 points for William & Mary and Quinn Blair 11.
