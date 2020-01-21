Walker hit 11 of 17 from the field and pulled down nine rebounds. Sal Nuhu posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, hitting all six of his free throw attempts. Lamar Hamrick also posted 15 points and Holland Woods and Kyle Greeley each contributed 12 points.

Cody John and Jerrick Harding scored 29 and 24 points, respectively, to lead Weber State (6-12, 2-5). John was 12 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 5 from distance, while collecting four steals. Harding was 10 of 21 from the floor.