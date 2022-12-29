Walker's 25 points lift UAB past UTEP in 2OT, 79-73

Eric Gaines tied the game at 57-57 with a free throw with no time left in regulation and KJ Buffen put back an offensive rebound with five seconds left in the first overtime period to tie it at 68-68.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jordan Walker converted a three-point play midway through the second overtime period, then knocked down a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left to help UAB hold off UTEP, 79-73 in a Conference USA battle on Thursday night.

Walker finished with 25 points on 7 of 26 shooting, including 2 for 15 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Blazers (11-2, 2-0). KJ Buffen scored 15 points while going 7 of 12 from the field, and added seven rebounds and seven steals. Efrem Johnson recorded 14 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free throw line.