Tavin Lovan missed twice on drives on UAB’s next possession and Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith stole the ball and was fouled. Smiht made one of two free throws for the 69-66 lead with seven seconds to go.
Malachi Smith posted 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mocs (8-0), Trey Doomes added 15 points with seven rebounds. A.J. Caldwell chipped in 12 points and Stefan Kenic 11. Walker scored six.
Michael Ertel had 18 points for the Blazers (7-1), Jalen Benjamin added 14 points. Lovan added 10 points.
There were six lead changes and six ties.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.