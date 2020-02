Eastern Illinois’ only lead was at game’s end, outscoring Murray State 46-28 after halftime.

The Racers (19-8, 12-3), who held a 10-point lead with 3:08 to play, took only five shots in the last three minutes, making two, and turning the ball over three times.

Eastern Illinois had closed to 60-57 when Wallace converted a three-point play with just under a minute to go. Charles and Wallace closed the scoring with back-to-back 3s.

Jaiveon Eaves and Tevin Brown led the Racers with 13 points each.

Murray State plays at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday. Eastern Illinois plays host to OVC leader Austin Peay on Saturday.

