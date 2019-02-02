HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Keaton Wallace scored a career-high 45 points, Jhivvan Jackson added 30 and each knocked down contested 3-pointers in overtime as UTSA rallied from 18 points behind to defeat Marshall 116-106 Saturday night, clawing past the Thundering Herd into a three-way share of first place in Conference USA.

Wallace hit four 3-pointers and Jackson, who scored a career-high 46 in UTSA’s overtime loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday, added 30 with five 3-pointers. He hauled down nine rebounds and Wallace seven for UTSA (13-10, 7-3).

C.J. Burks scored 31 points to lead Marshall (13-10, 6-4). Jon Elmore added 29 points including a four-point play to force overtime. The Herd was trailing 92-88 when a turnover gave them possession with 3.1 seconds left. Elmore raced downcourt, lofted a high 3-pointer from the left wing and was hit on the arm while shooting. The 3-pointer swished through, as did the foul shot.

The teams traded the lead on the first six possessions of OT before Jackson hit a 3 to open a cushion.

The win moves the Roadrunners into a share of first in C-USA with North Texas and Old Dominion and came on coach Steve Henson’s birthday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.