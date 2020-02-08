Jordan Walker, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup led the Eagles, shot only 9 percent for the game (1 of 11).

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Morehead State defeated Eastern Illinois 69-66 on Jan. 11. Eastern Illinois matches up against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Thursday. Morehead State plays Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com