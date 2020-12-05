It was Eastern Illinois’ first win in Green Bay since January 1988.
Wallace scored 23 of his points in the second half and overtime, and converted 9 of 11 from the line.
Friday had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Eastern Illinois (2-3). Henry Abraham added 11 points. Marvin Johnson had 11 points. Dixon finished with 8 points and 12 rebounds.
Amari Davis had 20 points for the Phoenix (0-3). PJ Pipes added 18 points. Josh Jefferson had 16 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.