Parker Stewart and Quintin Dove each scored 27 points for the Skyhawks (5-13, 1-6), who have lost four games in a row. Dove finished with eight rebounds and Stewart had six. Miles Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Eastern Illinois plays Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. UT Martin faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.