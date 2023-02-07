Wallace leads Kentucky against Arkansas after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -5.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Cason Wallace scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 72-67 victory over the Florida Gators. The Wildcats have gone 12-2 at home. Kentucky averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 5-5 against conference opponents. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

The Wildcats and Razorbacks meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Advertisement

Anthony Black is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article