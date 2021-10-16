Otto Kuhns scored on a 1-yard run and then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Eastern Illinois (1-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) a 10-point lead but Wallace’s first TD run — from 3 yards out — made it 17-14 just before halftime.
Donnell Williams made a diving catch in the front of the end zone, capping an eight-play, 82-yard drive with an 11-yard TD to give UT Martin the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Wallace added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left to make it 28-17.
Kuhns was 13-of-29 passing for 145 yards with an interception and Harrison Bey-Buie had 99 yards rushing on 17 carries for Eastern Illinois.
