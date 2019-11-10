Payten Ricks scored a career-high 29 points and had five steals for the Wildcats (1-1). Clay Gayman scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Drexel won the rebound battle 45-22, but Abilene Christian forced 24 turnovers while committing only nine.

