Walton leads Wichita State against Tulsa after 24-point showing

Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -5.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 70-61 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-6 on their home court. Tulsa gives up 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Shockers are 4-6 in AAC play. Wichita State scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Bryant Selebangue is shooting 66.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Walton is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

