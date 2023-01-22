Walton, Porter rally Wichita State to 71-69 victory over SMU

DALLAS — Jaykwon Walton scored 18 points, Craig Porter Jr. made three free throws to give Wichita State the lead with 35 seconds left and the Shockers rallied to beat SMU 71-69 on Sunday.
Zach Nutall led the Mustangs (7-13, 2-5) with 17 points and three steals. Efe Odigie added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Zhruic Phelps finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.
Walton scored 16 points in the second half to help the Shockers rally from a 29-25 halftime deficit.
NEXT UP
Wichita State takes on Tulane at home on Wednesday, and SMU visits Memphis on Thursday.
___
