Walton, Porter rally Wichita State to 71-69 victory over SMU

DALLAS — Jaykwon Walton scored 18 points, Craig Porter Jr. made three free throws to give Wichita State the lead with 35 seconds left and the Shockers rallied to beat SMU 71-69 on Sunday.

Walton made 5 of 9 shots and 8 of 12 free throws for the Shockers (10-9, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). James Rojas finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Porter hit 3 of 5 shots and all five of his free throws, scoring 11. He also blocked four shots.