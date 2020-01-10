Jaylen Minnett had 24 points for the Jaguars (5-13, 1-4). Marcus Burk added 17 points. Grant Weatherford had 12 points.
Wright St. matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Sunday. IUPUI takes on Northern Kentucky at home on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.