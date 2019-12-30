Wright State (12-3, 2-0 Horizon League) put up 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Darius Roy had 13 points for the Panthers (5-9, 0-2), who have now lost seven games in a row. DeAndre Abram added 12 points and six rebounds. Te’Jon Lucas had 11 points and six assists.

Wright State will pursue its sixth straight win on Friday when the team visits Oakland. Milwaukee faces IUPUI at home on Friday.

