Cole Gentry added 16 points and Tanner Holden 12 for the Raiders. who shot 52% for the game (28-for-54) and made 20 of 30 free throws with seven steals and 11 assists.
Torrey Patton led Cleveland State (10-19, 6-10) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Hugo Ferreira added 14 points and Algevon Eichelberger 13 with nine boards. Patton’s 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation tied the score at 66-66, forcing the OT.
Wright State holds a one-game lead over Northern Kentucky with two games remaining – including a matchup against the Norse next Friday night to end the regular season. Cleveland St. matches up against Milwaukee on the road on Thursday.
