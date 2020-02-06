Antoine Davis had 28 points and nine assists for the Titans (6-18, 4-7). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Justin Miller had 14 points. Chris Brandon had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Wright State continues to lead the league, one game ahead of Northern Kentucky which defeated Oakland 73-70.

The Raiders swept the season series, having also defeated Detroit 70-69 on Jan. 5.

Wright St. plays Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit plays at Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

