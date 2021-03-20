Kevin Brown had a 75-yard touchdown run and finished with 190 yards rushing on 13 carries. The senior has rushed for over 150 yards in each game this season, including a career-best 196 in the Cardinals’ 42-20 win over Lamar.
Tre Wolf had eight receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown for Incarnate Word (3-0, 3-0 Southland Conference), which scored touchdowns on seven of eight possessions and led 56-23 late in the third quarter.
Robert Ferrel made two TD catches for the Cardinals. Jaelin Campbell, Darion Chafin and Ameer King each had one.
Cole Kelley threw three touchdown passes and was 38 of 60 for 431 yards passing for Southeastern Louisiana (2-2, 2-2).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.