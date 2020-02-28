Kreuser was fouled and made one free throw but Brandon Key was fouled for the Jackrabbits. He missed his first free throw and with just two seconds left was forced to miss his second on purpose.
Vinnie Shahid had 12 points for North Dakota State (21-8, 12-3) and Kreuser added 11 points.Ward hit 9 of 12 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.
Noah Freidel had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (22-9, 13-3), whose regular season and eight-game win streak came to an end. Matt Dentlinger added 20 points.
South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 78-73 on Jan. 22. North Dakota State finishes out the regular season against Nebraska Omaha at home on Saturday in hopes of tying the Jackrabbits for the league title.
