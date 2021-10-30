Ward completed 34 of 46 passes for 328 yards and Cooper carried 18 times for 104 yards. Ferrel caught 10 balls for 102 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Incarnate Word (6-2, 4-1) remains one game back of Southeastern Louisiana atop the Southland Conference.
Orion Olivas was 38-of-49 passing for 274 yards with a touchdown and interception to lead the Huskies (0-8, 0-5). Tyson Thompson had 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Xzavier Ford had 62 of Houston Baptist’s 90 yards rushing.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25