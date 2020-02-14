Jarred Godfrey had 20 points for the Mastodons (12-15, 5-7). Dylan Carl added 16 points and eight rebounds. Matt Holba had 13 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Mastodons on the season. North Dakota State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 71-60 on Feb. 1.

North Dakota State plays South Dakota on the road on Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne faces South Dakota State on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com