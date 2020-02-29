North Dakota State (22-8, 13-3 Summit League) posted a season-high 15 3-pointers, including 10 en route to a season-high 54-point first half..
KJ Robinson had 18 points for the Mavericks (16-15, 9-7), whose four-game winning streak was broken. JT Gibson added 15 points. Marlon Ruffin had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Bison claimed the top seed to the Summit League tournament, while Omaha is the No. 4 seed.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.